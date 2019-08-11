|
Wilson Brown Dodson II, 95, passed on August 3, 2019, less than two weeks shy of his 96th birthday.
A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Wilson was the son of the late L. Berry Dodson, Jr. and Nathalie Dalby Dodson. After graduating from Maury High School in 1941, Wilson attended the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary before serving as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. He drove fuel trucks over the Ural Mountains from Iran to Russia in the Persian Gulf Command before redeployment to northern France and Bavaria at the conclusion of the War. He graduated from Virginia Tech with bachelor and master degrees, and began a long career as an architect. Wilson worked with the firms of Rudolph, Cooke and Van Leeuven and A. Ray Pentecost before establishing his own firm where he worked for almost 50 years. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and itâ€™s Wesleyman Bible Class, as well as a member of its Church Board of Trustees, a member of the board for Norfolk Goodwill Industries, a member and past president of the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and a member and director of the Norfolk Host Lions Club.
In addition to his parents, Wilson was predeceased by his wife, Janet Hasler Dodson, and his sister, Nathalie Dodson May. Survivors include his son, Wilson Brown Dodson III, and his wife, Ann; daughter, Lee Hasler Dodson; two granddaughters, Jessica Dodson Ackerman and her husband, Scott, and Katherine Berry Dodson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend thanks to those who showed Wilson special attention, including the Ruedisueli family, Ms. Mary Crosby, and Ms. Sheena Duck and the staff at the Colley Avenue Starbucks.
A graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Sandra Plasters officiating, followed by a reception at the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Epworth United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, 124 W. Freemason St., Norfolk, VA 23510. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019