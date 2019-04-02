|
|
Wilson Neil Phelps died on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in South Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lillian Addison Keeter and Charles Wilson Phelps on August 14, 1929. He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Neil retired from Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock Corp after 40 years. He was Superintendent of Docks and Floating Equipment. He is survived by his wife Eunice Pate Phelps and son Irvin Mark Phelps of Portsmouth, VA; a sister-in-law Gloria Harrell and her husband "Mickey" of Duck, NC. He was predeceased by his son Wilson Neil Phelps, Jr.; and was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A private family graveside will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019