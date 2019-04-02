The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Wilson Phelps
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Neil Phelps

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilson Neil Phelps Obituary
Wilson Neil Phelps died on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in South Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lillian Addison Keeter and Charles Wilson Phelps on August 14, 1929. He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Neil retired from Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock Corp after 40 years. He was Superintendent of Docks and Floating Equipment. He is survived by his wife Eunice Pate Phelps and son Irvin Mark Phelps of Portsmouth, VA; a sister-in-law Gloria Harrell and her husband "Mickey" of Duck, NC. He was predeceased by his son Wilson Neil Phelps, Jr.; and was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A private family graveside will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now