Wilson Varner Connor, 97, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born in Fuquay Springs, NC to the late William V. & Naomi Connor. He is predeceased by his wife, Geniva Connor.
Wilson proudly served in the US Army during WWII from Normandy to Germany, earning a Purple Heart. He is a retired conductor from Norfolk Western Railroad after 39 years.
He is survived by his life partner, Elizabeth Malbone; a son, T. J. Connor, Sr. & his wife Ann; his daughters, Sandra Lynn Ketchum & her husband Stan and Deborah Ann Bryant; 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel with burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.