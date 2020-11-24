Winford "Ray" Whitehurst, 87, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. Ray was born to the late Leland & Lydia Whitehurst in Gibbs Wood, Currituck, N.C.Ray retired from the Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. Shortly before his retirement, Ray and Elizabeth bought a motel & restaurant in Maggie Valley, N.C. and ran it for the next 20 years. Ray also owned and operated, Colony Beach Florist for 15 years. Ray served in the Army for 2 years and was a Master Mason belonging to Indian River Masonic Lodge #252.Left to cherish is memory is his loving wife, Sarah "Elizabeth" Whitehurst; daughters, Pamela (Roy) Dunman and Cindy Whitehurst; step-children, Scott (Dorene) Pauley and Donna Pauley; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, @ 11:00 AM at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens (524 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322)