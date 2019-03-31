Our beloved mother, Winnie Pitrone Smouse devoted child of God passed on March 27, 2019. She was 83 years blessed and angel to many. Born on April 24, 1935, one of five children, siblings: Halee who predeceased her, Pete, Ed and Delma.Mom lived a life of service, pleasing to Jesus with unshakable faith, loving all she met without judgement, always seeing the best in everyone and every situation, never letting her disability stop her. Her comforting spirit lives on through her eight children, all she considered family, and all she touched.Mom married Michael J. Pitrone June 19, 1954 and together created the Pitrone family surviving united; Shellie Pitrone, Annette (Billy) Dickerson, Gina (Carter Hotchkiss) Pitrone, Peter "Rocky" Pitrone (Joelle Martin), Eva (Barney) Howard, Maria (Gabriel) Molina, Teddy (Georgia) Pitrone, Winnie (Andy Mackey) Pitrone. She had 27 grandchildren and 20 Great grandchildren.Mom met Ramon Smouse in October 1995, married July 29, 1996 and traveled extensively dancing around the world until Ray passed in 2016. They united two families with Janet (Arthur) Garner, Cathy (Kevin) Kilcoyne their children and grandchildren. Mom and Ray served their communities through church, missions, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross and serving the homeless. She was well known for being prepared for any emergency and the first to respond. Wherever mom landed she was a leader and compassionate advocate.A celebration of her life will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road VA Beach, VA Friday April 5 at 1:00 pm should you wish to honor her life make a donation in her memory to Meals on Wheels Virginia Beach, 3750 Sentara Way. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary