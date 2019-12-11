|
|
Winnie Holman of Norfolk, VA, died peacefully with her husband by her side on December 8, 2019, after suffering a heart attack on December 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Fred Everett and Lillian Everett. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Seals. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Glenn Holman; her daughter, Cynthia H. Beauvais and husband, David; her grandson, Ben, who she loved so much; her niece, Carolyn Leighton and family in addition to many other family members and dear friends.
Winnie was born in Norfolk on June 19, 1944, and was a graduate of Granby High School, class of 1962. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary at Ocean View Post 3160 and a past Auxiliary President at the post as well as past Second District President.
The family would like to thank the Norfolk Fire Department Station# 15, EMS for their first response, and the staff and caregivers in ICU at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for their professional and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel on Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by procession to Forest Lawn Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Cancer Research Center in honor of her sister. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019