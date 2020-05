SUFFOLK- Winifred Derrig, 83, died May 15, 2020. A native of Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Joseph Derrig; and brother, Dr. John Wolf. Winifred was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Portsmouth. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach, and was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.Winifred is survived by her children, Michael Edward Derrig and partner Susan, Dr. Jane M. Derrig, Donna Ann Derrig-Albietz and husband Richard, and Jennifer Mary Derrig-Underwood and husband Michael A.; brother, William J. Wolf and wife Mary Catherine; sister-in-law, Mae Wolf; four grandchildren, Christina Leigh Derrig, Kimberly Ann Derrig, Katherine Sophia Underwood and Aiden Michael Underwood; and her beloved kitty Mathias.A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 11 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church. There will be a viewing at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Wednesday from 2-5 PM. Burial will be in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Restoration Fund. www.SturtevantFH.com