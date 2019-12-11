|
Winifred "Penny" Jeffries Kelchner, 97, went to be with the Lord, Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born in Warrenton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Sidney P. Jeffries and Olive Catherine Moffett Jeffries. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Rev. Dr. Daniel Herbert Kelchner. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Survivors include a son, Douglas M. Kelchner and wife Vicki; a daughter, Miriam M. Scroggins and husband Donnie; three grandchildren, Jennifer Kelchner, Byron Kelchner and wife Jodie, and Spencer Scroggins and wife Holly; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Isaac, Gracie and Ashley.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Rev. Richard Castleberry will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, Building Fund, 640 S. Battlefield, Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019