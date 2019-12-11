The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Kelchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Jeffries "Penny" Kelchner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Jeffries "Penny" Kelchner Obituary
Winifred "Penny" Jeffries Kelchner, 97, went to be with the Lord, Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born in Warrenton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Sidney P. Jeffries and Olive Catherine Moffett Jeffries. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Rev. Dr. Daniel Herbert Kelchner. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Survivors include a son, Douglas M. Kelchner and wife Vicki; a daughter, Miriam M. Scroggins and husband Donnie; three grandchildren, Jennifer Kelchner, Byron Kelchner and wife Jodie, and Spencer Scroggins and wife Holly; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Isaac, Gracie and Ashley.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Rev. Richard Castleberry will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, Building Fund, 640 S. Battlefield, Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -