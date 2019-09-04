|
Winnie Mae (Holley) Morrow, 92 of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 21. Born Oct. 31st, 1926, 1944 -1945 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and 1947 graduate of Norfolk Division of Virginia State College. She was the daughter of the late John and Ella Holley. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Winnie was a retired supply clerk at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center in Norfolk, VA. Winnie became a member of the Progressive Women's Club, Colonial Circle, Lead of Leaders (Class Leaders), Deaconess Board, Sunday School (teacher), and became the longtime financial secretary at Greater Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Petra Osborne and Shelvee Osborne of Alexandria, VA, and her special daughter, Shirley Smith (Donald) of Norfolk, VA. Three grandsons, Deforest Fleming (Naomi) of Triangle, VA, David Fleming (Xiomara) of Alexandria, VA, and Richard Waldron of Mesa, AZ, in addition she is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Greater Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church 822 E. Brambleton, Ave, in Norfolk, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Sharon D. Hall, Pastor. The family will assemble at the church.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Repast at Greater Metropolitan for fellowship with the family following the interment. Services are entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holley/Osborne Endowment at Norfolk State University.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019