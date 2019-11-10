|
Winston G. Lawson, 91, of Virginia Beach died Thursday at Lake Taylor Transitional Hospital in Norfolk. He was born in western New York to Cecile Lawson (nee Post) and Merle Lawson.
After graduating from high school in Buffalo he headed at age 16 to the University of Buffalo, graduating in 4 years with a History and Government degree.
While at UB he met Barbara Barrett, who was the younger sister of his fraternity brother. They married in 1950.
During the Korean War he served in Army Counterintelligence. After the war he used that experience to join the United States Secret Service where he served under 7 Presidents from Eisenhower to Reagan. Some of his favorite memories are from his time guarding Vice Presidents Humphrey and Agnew.
After a long and distinguished career in which he rose to Acting Assistant Director he retired and went on to serve another 10 years with the intelligence community.
Following that career he worked for Reverends Billy and Franklin Graham doing security around the world.
In addition to his careers of service he volunteered for numerous organizations like Meals on Wheels, Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, Association of Former Agents of the United States Secret Service, Samaritans Purse, and others.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara; daughter, Andrea (Don); son, Jeff (Denise); brother, Merlin (Nina); grandchildren, Matthew, Reid, Rhianna, Riley, Matt S., Emma, and Brandon, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA, 23454 on Saturday, November 16th at 2 pm with a reception to follow in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, you may make a donation to the Lake Taylor Transitional Care Center or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019