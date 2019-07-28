The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church
Winston Wiley Wynne Jr. Obituary
Winston Wiley Wynne Jr, 77, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 in Virginia Beach. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Winston W. Wynne, Sr. and Mabel Hudgins Wynne.

Winston grew up in Coral Gables, Florida. He was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in N.H., and Amherst College in Mass. He later earned his CLU and ChFC from Bryn Mawr College in, Pa. He began his career as a Financial Advisor with the MONY Group in 1963 in New York. He lived and worked in White Plains, NY before moving to Virginia Beach in 1990, where he continued his career with MONY/AXA until his retirement in 2017. Winston was a dedicated church member; often reading at Sunday service. He liked a good joke (a bad one even more), a ball game, the NYT crossword and a nice glass of bourbon.

Winston is survived by his 5 children; his sons, Winston Wiley Wynne III and Andrew Wynne and his daughters, Keeley Stokes, Rebecca Wynne and Shannon Butera. He is also survived by his sister, Mabel Ann Allen and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel Memorial Fund, the Hearts for Hounds Rescue Organization and the Trump demolition campaign. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
