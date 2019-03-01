Winton "Hank" Albert Hardison, Jr., age 93, passed away on February 27, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born in Portsmouth, Va. on June 4th, 1925 to Winton Albert Hardison and Gertrude Marie Hudgins. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1943 and then volunteered for the Army Air Force in 1943 where he graduated from flight school in 1945 certified as a B-25 pilot. From 1945-1949 Hank was employed by Norfolk and Western Railroad before having a successful 50-year business career starting in 1949 at Tidewater Feed & Seed as "All Heart Hank". Hank served on the Board of Directors of Homestead Savings and Loan and was active in the Portsmouth Exchange Club serving as President for one year. Hank was a longtime member of Churchland Baptist Church serving as Chairman of the Deacons for one year.Growing up in the Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth he was proud to be a member of the "Port Norfolk Mafia" along with lifelong friends Thorburn Parker, Eugene Williams, Frank Saunders and Raymond Parker.Hank was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Haywood, and his two sisters, Gladys Speight and Phyllis Andrews. He is survived by two children, Cindy Bolling (Jon), Scott Hardison (Kathy), three grandchildren: T. W. Johnson (Elizabeth), Matt Hardison ( Mary Hunter) and Allison LeGrande (Mike), four greatgrandchildren and a special friend and faithful companion Dorothy "Dot" Thompson. Hank loved his travels all over the world with Evelyn and during the last twelve years became inseparable with Dot as they continued their frequent trips to the OBX and other destinations. He enjoyed joking and kidding around and enjoyed his own jokes the most as evidenced by him always laughing the hardest. A memorial service for Hank will be held at Churchland Baptist Church, 3031 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321 March 4, 2019 at 11:00AM followed by a graveside service at the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Fellowship Sunday School Class at Churchland Baptist Church.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary