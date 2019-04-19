On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Dr Wold Zemedkun, loving husband and father passed away at age 74. He was born on June 19, 1944 in Muka Turi, Shewa, Ethiopia to Woldegebriel Kiltu and Negatwa Feyso. He overcame poverty, waterborne illness, geographic, financial and insurmountable obstacles to receive his Bachelors from Alemaya University, masters level study at Cambridge University, masters from Williams College and Ph.d from University of Cincinnati. He became a published and esteemed Professor of Finance at University of Cincinnati, Ball State University and retired from Norfolk State University, in Norfolk, Virginia in May of 2012 after teaching there for 33yrs. In 2006, he was called to be a Pastor and planted Emmanuel Church in Virginia Beach, VA and remained Pastor until he passed. On January 14, 1973, he married Aster Demissie. They raised two children, Kenna and Emerald.He was funny. He had a massive heart. He loved you, even if he hadnâ€™t met you. His passion was for the the Lord, his family and his communities. Affectionately known as Dr.Z, he lived comfortably between Ethiopian and American cultures bridging the gap, inspiring others and was a father figure to many young people throughout their lives.He was preceded in death by his father Woldegebriel, and his mother, Negatwa. He is survived by his wife Aster, and his two children, Kenna and Emerald, his brothers and sisters, many cousins and his church family.The celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at New Song Fellowship Church & Emmanuel Church on 865 Woodstock Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please fund his water projects and continue his legacy of helping others at the following: https://www.gofundme.com/drzphd or www.TesfaInternational.org Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019