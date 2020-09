Or Copy this URL to Share

Wonder Lou Kearse, 52, departed this life on Sept. 17, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held Sept. 23, 2020, at 1 pm at Avalon Church of Christ, Virginia Beach, VA. 23464.



