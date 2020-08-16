Wong G.C. "Harry" Din, 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on August 12, 2020.â€¨â€¨Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.â€¨â€¨Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Edward W. Din (Yet Hung), Thomas W. Din, Larry W. Din and Jeffrey W. Din (Darlene); grandchildren, Kimberly, Sharon, Cynthia, Susan, Matthew, Ryan and Connor; and great grandchildren, Winry, Zoe and Kayla.â€¨â€¨The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. for Visitation. A private burial for the Wong Din family will be conducted with military honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be conducted via Zoom by Rev. Bon Wong on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. For details, please visit: