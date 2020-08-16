1/2
Wong G. C. "Harry" Din
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wong's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wong G.C. "Harry" Din, 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on August 12, 2020.â€¨â€¨

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.â€¨â€¨

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Edward W. Din (Yet Hung), Thomas W. Din, Larry W. Din and Jeffrey W. Din (Darlene); grandchildren, Kimberly, Sharon, Cynthia, Susan, Matthew, Ryan and Connor; and great grandchildren, Winry, Zoe and Kayla.â€¨â€¨

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. for Visitation. A private burial for the Wong Din family will be conducted with military honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be conducted via Zoom by Rev. Bon Wong on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. For details, please visit:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved