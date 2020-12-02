1/
Woodrow Love "Woody" Wilson Jr.
Woodrow L. Wilson, Jr., (W.L. or Woody), went to be with his Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at the age of 77. After retiring from 30 years of civil service, Woody worked for various naval contractors. He ended his career with AmSec at Huntington Ingalls, Newport News Shipbuilding. Woody loved his church and his greatest joy in ministry was directing Great Hope's Junior Camp Program for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Merle, and three children: Brian (Tracy) Wilson, Lydia (K.C.) Quick, and Amy (Paul) deBorst. His pride and joy were his ten grandchildren. He desired that they, as well as all others, would accept Jesus and commit their lives to Him. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Robby) Robinson, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Great Hope Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. The family will receive friends at 10:00am, with the service at 11:00am. A graveside service will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Great Hope Baptist School. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Great Hope Baptist Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Great Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Malinda Boren
December 1, 2020
Up until about a year ago I worked with Woody on a project that lasted about 2 years. During these 2 years we sat directly across from each other and became good friends. Woody was one of the main reasons I enjoyed working at the shipyard. I loved hearing story's about his family, especially how they spent some of their Christmases at the Outer Banks. We both love sports, have a very similar sense of humor, love our family and enjoyed working together. I was very lucky to have known him, I will never forget him.
God Bless,
Henry Famularo
Henry Famularo
Friend
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. WL was a great father and family man. His wonderful children and their families reflect his strong faith and love for them. He will be missed. My cousin, Annie Merle is other half of this family’s strength and they will all keep WL’s faith. My favorite family picture was when the entire family went to Disney World and got a picture wearing shirts alike!
Malinda Kitchin Boren
Family
December 1, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Woody at Newport News Shipbuilding for the past several years. Woody was always upbeat, friendly and his Christianity was very evident. Goad bless his family during this difficult time!
Rocky Rilee
