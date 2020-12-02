Woodrow L. Wilson, Jr., (W.L. or Woody), went to be with his Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at the age of 77. After retiring from 30 years of civil service, Woody worked for various naval contractors. He ended his career with AmSec at Huntington Ingalls, Newport News Shipbuilding. Woody loved his church and his greatest joy in ministry was directing Great Hope's Junior Camp Program for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Merle, and three children: Brian (Tracy) Wilson, Lydia (K.C.) Quick, and Amy (Paul) deBorst. His pride and joy were his ten grandchildren. He desired that they, as well as all others, would accept Jesus and commit their lives to Him. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Robby) Robinson, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Great Hope Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. The family will receive friends at 10:00am, with the service at 11:00am. A graveside service will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Great Hope Baptist School. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family.