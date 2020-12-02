Up until about a year ago I worked with Woody on a project that lasted about 2 years. During these 2 years we sat directly across from each other and became good friends. Woody was one of the main reasons I enjoyed working at the shipyard. I loved hearing story's about his family, especially how they spent some of their Christmases at the Outer Banks. We both love sports, have a very similar sense of humor, love our family and enjoyed working together. I was very lucky to have known him, I will never forget him.

God Bless,

Henry Famularo

Friend