Woodrow W. Brinkley 95, of the 3800 block of Karlin Circle died June 25, 2019 in his home in Norfolk. Born in Norfolk he was the son of the late William A. Brinkley and Lena Warrington Brinkley.
Mr. Brinkley was one of the oldest living members of Epworth United Methodist Church in Norfolk. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and retired from the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard as an electrical inspector with 38 years of service.
Mr. Brinkley was preceded in death by his wife Hazel J. Brinkley. Survivors include his son, Steve A. Brinkley of Orlando, Florida and two grandchildren, Stacy Vestal of Cape Charles and Jason Brinkley of Greensboro, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019