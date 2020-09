SUFFOLK - Wylie Johnson Sowell, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.She is survived by her daughter, Jamie L. Hassell; two step sons, David and Greg Sowell; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.Read full obituary and make condolences online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com