Wymer Wyche Manning, Jr., 86, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. Born June 22, 1932 in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Dr. Wymer W. and Margaret (Kidd) Manning. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1954 and married Ann Carter (Middlekauff), his loving wife of 64 years who passed away in December 2017. He served in the Army before beginning a 22-year career with Nationwide Insurance Co., retiring in 1989. Survivors include his children, Wymer W. Manning, III and wife, Donna of Moyock, NC, Carter A. Lundquist and husband, Tom of Staunton, John C. Manning and wife, Marilyn of Midlothian, VA and James A. Manning and wife, Crystal of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Kathryn Sheriff, John C. Manning, Jr., James D. Manning, Margaret Ashley Satterthwaite and James A. Manning, Jr.; and six great grandchildren.Following cremation, a private family burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Va.Those desiring may make donations in Wymerâ€™s memory to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.