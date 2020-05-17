Wynter C. Shotton, 49, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Suffolk, Virginia to Douglas Shotton and the late Frances Shotton.
Wynter will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all those she touched. Her deep faith, manifested in her love of all God's creatures, will live in the hearts and memories of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Wynter was a highly intelligent, multi-talented writer, poet, and musician. Her loving, creative soul will always be seen in the eclectic music, art, and literature she both loved and created.
Wynter is survived by her father Douglas Shotton; sister Tamara Bower; brother Rand Shotton; nephews Hunter and Taylor Bower, and her beloved dog Leo.
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for August 2020 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.