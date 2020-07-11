1/1
X'Zavier JhiShawn Roberts
'Zavier' was born on the 3rd of February 2001, in the city of Portsmouth, VA to Tiffany M. Roberts and James N. White. This adventurous young man was called to light on the 30th of June 2020. A wake will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 1:00pm The celebration of his light will be held on Monday, July 13th at 2pm. Both services will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA. Please forward all flowers and gifts to Metropolitan in his name.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Wake
01:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
