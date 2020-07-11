'Zavier' was born on the 3rd of February 2001, in the city of Portsmouth, VA to Tiffany M. Roberts and James N. White. This adventurous young man was called to light on the 30th of June 2020. A wake will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 1:00pm The celebration of his light will be held on Monday, July 13th at 2pm. Both services will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA. Please forward all flowers and gifts to Metropolitan in his name.



