|
|
He passed away 1/9/20 from heart failure at 66. He received his Commis de Cuisine in 1972. Served in the French Navy. Loved the USA and became a citizen. He retired after 30 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Serving four Chairman of the boards as Executive Chef. He was personal friends of the Cousteau Calypso Crew. Built model ships. He was generous with his many talents and helped all who asked. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Tommie and French Bulldog Lulu. His nephew in France, Olivier (Karine) and (Agathe). His step-children, Chris and Misha, sister in law, Martha (Joe). He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020