Yvette Carpenter Sims, 70 years old, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a long brave fight against cancer. She was born June 25, 1948 as Marcelle Yvette Carpenter to loving parents, Mrs. Maxine Baxter Carpenter and Dr. Marcel Yves Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Steve J. Sims and Novella I. Sims and only son, Baxter William Sims. She was a graduate of Princess Anne High School (â€˜66) and North Carolina Wesleyan (â€˜71). She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Steve J. Sims II, children, Vachelle Y. Ogden, Marcy S. Ogden (Jason Stichter) and Molly Sims Leonhardt (Gary Leonhardt) two grandsons, Henry and Peter Leonhardt, her younger sister, Rochelle A. Carpenter, a niece, Chantal L. Dennison and 3 children, and a cousin â€œButchâ€ William Baxter (Debbie Baxter) and family. Yvette lived her entire life in the Virginia Beach area growing up in Thalia. From her childhood memories, she affectionately reminisced often about her many car rides with her veterinarian father on call to the many farms of Princess Anne County. In early motherhood years, she often drove her children to many school related events such as music lessons and rehearsals, to â€œthe poolâ€ at the Sandbridge house to visit her parents and later various snowboarding trips with her son and husband. Yvette loved to go to lunch and go to the movies with her husband often, travel to the Outer Banks, NC every year, hear her son and daughterâ€™s many musical performances, cook for her family and shop with and for her children where she was uniquely able to always find the perfect outfit, accessories and shoes for you. During her life, she also loved lunch and dinner chats with her treasured girlfriends on a weekly and even daily basis with loving relationships that have lasted over 20, 30, 40 to even 60 years with her dearest and oldest friends, Patricia Green Litz and Pat Pisapia for example. Yvette loved many people and even as she struggled these past four years especially, those many friends kindly helped her endure many of lifeâ€™s struggles. Nevertheless, unquestionably and lovingly, Yvette dedicated all of her life to her children, husband and family. Unselfishly, Yvette was the strongest and kindest daughter, wife, mother and friend that we were blessed to have and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary