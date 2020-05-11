Yvonne Jeanette Lewis
Our beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Yvonne Jeanette Lewis, of Chesapeake, VA, joined her Heavenly Father on May 5, 2020. For 38 years, she was an English educator for Suffolk and Virginia Beach Public Schools and Tidewater Community College. She was known for her exceptionally generous heart, commitment to excellence, faith in Christ, and love of literature and teaching. She graduated from I.C. Norcom, earned a scholarship and Bachelors from Norfolk State, and a Masters from Hampton University. She was the 5th child of John Lewis, Jr. and Matilda Lewis, and was born in West Norfolk in Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 siblings, Elsie Wilson, John Lewis, III, and Jean McCoy. She is survived by 4 adoring siblings, Thelma Jones, Howard Lewis, Doris L. Edmonds, and Edward "Keith" Lewis, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church members. She was a member of New Berean Baptist, a former member of Grove Baptist, and grew up in the Lord at First Baptist Church West Norfolk. A private funeral with 10 family members will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14 at 11 AM. No additional guests are allowed. It will be live-streamed at www.fisherfuneral.com and www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
May 11, 2020
MY HEART GO OUT TO YOUR FAMILY
BELINDA NORMAN
Family
May 9, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to family and friends! I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
