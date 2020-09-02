1/1
Yvonne L. Frost
1956 - 2020
Yvonne Frost, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born to the late Alma Jernigan on February 15, 1956. She graduated from Deep Creek High School and lived in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake for over 30 years.

Yvonne is survived by her four children, Katina Conley, LaQuisha Frost, Trena Frost, Damien Frost, and sister Victoria Jernigan, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Yvonne is predeceased by her husband Richard Frost.

Yvonne will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services are 11am Saturday,September 5, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service. 120 W Berkley Ave. Norfolk, VA. Public viewing is Friday, September 4, 2020. Burial will be in Roosevelt Cemetery, Chesapeake, VA

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
