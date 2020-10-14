VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. â€" Yvonne Josephine Perry, outdoor enthusiast and loving mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly at her home on Oct. 6, 2020. She was 81.
She was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Wolverhampton, England. She had lived in Virginia Beach since 1997, previously residing in three California cities â€" Thousand Oaks, Fillmore and Ventura.
Ms. Perry was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Vera Perry, and a brother, Bruce Perry, all of Wolverhampton; and a grandson, Brandon Kello, of Virginia Beach.
She enjoyed gardening, kayaking and camping with friends, Deb and Robert Carr. She also worked Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles, loved to travel, attend wine tastings, and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by two children, Kristine Kello (Bob) of Virginia Beach and Perry Hopman (Roxanne) of Benton, Ark.; six grandchildren, Matthew Glenn, Christian Bergeron and Autumn Kello, all of Virginia Beach, David Kello (Krista) of Melbourne, Fla., and Gunner and Leighton Hopman of Benton, Ark.; and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Evan Kello of Melbourne, Fla. Survivors in England include a sister-in-law, Liz Perry, a niece, Vicki Stipling (Jason) and their children, Ellie and Ollie.
A private celebration of life is planned at the home of her daughter. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.