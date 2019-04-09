Zelda Austin Hamilton, 79, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday April 7, 2019 at home in the arms of her family.She was born November 19, 1939 in Frisco, NC to George and Maggie (Whedbee) Austin.Faith and family was her priority, and she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone who knew her was touched by her kindness and sweet personality. Zelda had the opportunity to travel the world as wife of Ben Hamilton, USN (Retired) and once moving to Virginia Beach worked hard as a Real Estate agent; a career she loved.Zelda is survived by her sister, Aleta Gray, her children, Debbie (Cecil) Spencer, Gayla Lindros, Charles (Praew) Hibbetts; 7 grandchildren, Darren Whitehead, Sean Whithead, Jason Spencer, Benjamin Lindros, Christopher Lindros, Dayna Hibbetts, Cory Hibbetts; 7 great grandchildren, Kalen (Taylor) Bergsma, Megan Whitehead, Jon Whitehead, Gabbi Lindros, Abby Spencer, Emmalynn Spencer, and Lyla Lindros. Her family would like to thank Sentara Hospice and the staff at Preferred Care at Home for the loving care that they provided.A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Salem United Methodist Church, 2057 Salem Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary