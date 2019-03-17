Services National Cremation 1110 North Great Neck Road Virginia Beach , VA 23454 (757) 496-4736 For more information about Zella Cox Resources More Obituaries for Zella Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Zella M. Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers Zella Mae Cox, age 86, affectionately known to her family as â€œNana,â€ passed into eternity quite suddenly, yet painlessly and peacefully, on March 9, 2019, while enjoying a lovely Saturday evening at home in the company of her daughter. She was a long-time resident of Virginia Beach, and the widow of Dane McMurray Cox, who predeceased her on November 25, 1975, after more than 24 years of marriage.Zella entered this world on January 20, 1933. She was born at home, in Lucasvile, Ohio, and was gifted with the name of her aunt, Zella Mae Johnson. She was the fourth child of Clara Lorena Sizemore Johnson (of Cherokee Nation descent) and William â€œBillâ€ Franklin Johnson, who were from the counties of Greenup and Elliott, respectively, in the state of Kentucky. Her father Bill died just one year after her birth, leaving her mother to support and raise the four young children on her own, during the time of the Great Depression. Eventually, Clara was remarried to a most wonderful man, Norman "Dan" Wall, who adopted her children as his own. Together they had four more children, creating and completing a family of eight close-knit siblings: Wanda Lee Long, Earl "Sonny" Edward Wall, Mary Alice Welsh, Zella Mae Cox, Dorothy Anne Justus, "Norman" Dan Wall, Linda Lou Brokaw, and Kenny Ray Wall. In addition to her husband and father, Zella was also predeceased by: her mother and adoptive father, her namesake aunt, brothers Earl and Norman, and sister-in-law Josephine â€œJoâ€ Cox Hamilton.She graduated from Columbus High School in 1950, and began her first job as a switchboard operator for The Ohio Bell Telephone Company, in Columbus, Ohio. It was there, that her best friend and co-worker, Jo Hamilton, introduced Zella to her older brother, the very charming Dane Cox. Zella was duly charmed, and they were married on August 6th, 1951. Together, Dane and Zella lived a good life through the military. Dane had a 20-year career in the US Navy, retiring at the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He served his country on various ships, as well as deployments to Cuba, Europe, Turkey, Korea, and twice to Vietnam. Zella often spoke fondly of her good life and adventures as a Navy wife, and enjoyed the travel it afforded. Duty stations took the family to California, Virginia, and abroad to Naples, Italy. After retirement from the Navy, Dane became a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, fulfilling his life long dream. After Daneâ€™s untimely death, at the young age of 42, Zella never remarried, often saying, "When youâ€™ve had the best, you don't marry againâ€.Zella lovingly raised two children, yet also had opportunities to work outside the home, was a hard worker and gave her best to everything she did. At her last two jobs in Virginia Beach she attained management positions. She supervised the creating of hand-sewn flags of the highest quality during her years at the US Flag & Signal Co. This tied in so well with her love of and expertise at sewing and quilting. In her last working years she served as the Executive Branch Manager of the Southern Title Insurance Company, until retirement in the year 2000. She was deeply involved with and devoted to family, both near and far. She loved to travel and spent much time in Alaska, Ohio, Michigan, Utah, and wherever a family member (especially grandchildren) had an event, such as Austin, New Orleans, Rochester, London (England), etc. Her interests were broad and varied, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending her days reading, dabbling in craft projects, such as stained glass panels, taking nature walks, especially on the nearby beach, and watching college football on TV (Go Hokies!). Staying connected to others and life in general, was imperative to her, and this was made easier through her multiple high-tech devices, at which she was impressively skilled. As a 24-year resident of Cape Henry Towers, she enjoyed her many neighbors as well as living in the location where the Lynnhaven River flows into the Chesapeake Bay. Zella took great delight in the ever-changing sky and water views, from her upper floor balcony and windows. She relished watching the tidal changes, the boat traffic and the many ongoing construction projects taking place below her comfortable perch and fantastic vantage point. She often remarked how she had the best view in Hampton Roads. Left to cherish Zellaâ€™s memory are her daughter Deborah Cox Wood, of Virginia and Alaska, son Gerald Allen Cox and daughter-in-law Susan Olson Cox, of Virginia Beach, as well as:Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (from Debby): Granddaughter Dana Fowler Mace, husband Jesse Mace and their children: Grady Ray Mace and Gannon Lee Mace (twins), and Zella Noelle Mace; and Granddaughter Dru Nicole Fowler, husband Christopher McElligott, and children: Jax Beckum Runner, Emi Layne Bayla Runner, Emerson Fitzgerald McElligott, Olivia Deborah McElligott, and Lilian Ray McElligott (twins).Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (from Jerry and Sue): Dane â€œNathanâ€ Cox; Natalie Cox Crandall, husband Charles Edward Crandall, IV, and their son Charles "Henry" Crandall; Nicholas Allan Cox, wife Danielle Ann Cox and their son Calvin Lee Cox.Zella is also survived by five of her eight siblings, Dane's sister Carolyn Cox Davidson, and by many loving and adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. With such an easy going, funny, and loving nature, Zellaâ€™s departure leaves a loss in the many hearts that she touched in this world; a world from which she recently and often said she was at peace departing from, when the time came for her Heavenly Father to call her home. None of us left on earth are ready to let her go, but she has been called home, and we look forward to seeing her again one day. Rest in peace, dear Nana.Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to her favorite Veteran and First Responder charities, the Battle Dawgs in Talkeetna, Alaska (www.battledawgs.org), and/or the Veteran Wellness Center of Hampton Roads (www.VWChr.org).A Celebration of Life is scheduled on Saturday, the 23rd of March 2019, at 4:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 4780 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The National Cremation Society of Virginia Beach, VA handled final arrangements, which Zella had personally put in place well in advance of her passing.