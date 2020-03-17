The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of Saint Mark

Zenaida D. Palompo

Zenaida D. Palompo Obituary
Zenaida D. Palompo, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 14, 2020.

Born in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Bartolome and Soledad Dampitan. She was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Clodualdo "Steve" Palompo; two sons, Ralph Palompo and wife, Rose, of Alexandria, VA and Dean Palompo of San Francisco, CA; a sister, Aurora Lejano of Fremont, CA; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Robyn Palompo of Alexandria; along with extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, March 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Wake service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Anthony Mpungu as the Celebrant. The committal service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2020
