Zilpha Drake Pope passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. Zilpha was born in Houston, Texas on October 10, 1931 to the late Floyd and Ladonia Drake. During the Great Depression of the 1930's, Zilpha and her parents moved east seeking employment and settled in Norfolk, Virginia. Zilpha graduated from Maury High School and retired from the City of Norfolk after having served as an administrative specialist. Left to treasure her memory is daughter Patricia Bellin and her husband Richard Bellin, Grandson Charlie Beasley and his wife Priscilla, and her loving cousin Betty Lou Malone of Massena NY. A funeral service will be held at 4pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.