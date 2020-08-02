1/1
Zinnia "Midge" Gammage
1924 - 2020
Midge went to be with her Lord on July 29, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1924, in Weldon, NC.

She was the wife of the late James K. Gammage; mother of the late Tony Gammage; and sister to the late Lindbergh Harlow. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bell and her husband, Dale, of Sedalia, VA and sister-in-law, Rena Harlow of Weldon, NC.

She was a long time member of Oakdale Presbyterian Church in Norfolk and became a member of Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, VA.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
