Virginia Beach, VA - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Zouheir Elias Abou Hamad on October 11, 2020, at the age of 94 years, at his home in Virginia Beach, VA, surrounded by his family.
Zouheir was a fatherly figure to many, a caring husband and a beloved father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. With a constant smile on his face, wit and an everlasting positive attitude, Zouheir loved life and made the best of it.
He lived as a kind, gentle and humble man. He slept little, worked through his nineties and constantly instilled high moral values and ethics to all around. He inspired us all to have a sense of duty and dedication to service. Indeed, he made us all better. As we go on in life, we will try to emulate him daily and live by his example.
Zouheir is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lily Antoinette, his five children: Anthony, Henry, Giselle, Alfred and Mary, his 13 grandchildren: Zudy, Reema, Lara, Alex, Claudia, Nadine, Dana, David, Sami, Nicole, Leila, Zena and Michael and 7 great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 6 pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Zouheir can be made to his favorite charity of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
