A. David Coffman, 84, of Hillview, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
He was a police officer for Shepherdsville and Pioneer Village.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phoebe Coffman; brothers, Raymon, Bobby, Walter, Silas and Daniel; sisters, Helen Tooley and Doris Druin.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Coffman; son, Donald (Peggy Coffman) Coffman; granddaughters, Brandi N. (D.J.) Stewart, Stephanie (Kent Michels) Smith and Kimberly (Clifford Jones) Jones; great-grandchildren, Laurynn Smith and Haylee Smith; brother, Ralph Coffman; and sister, Mary Silliman.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Hammondsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019