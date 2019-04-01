Aaron Boggs, 82, of Shepherdsville,died on Friday, March 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alice Boggs; and infant son, Terry William Boggs.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Boggs; son, Samuel (Londa) Boggs; daughters, Joy (Lee) Bartholomew, Alice Ann Boggs and Lisa Boggs McCure; a grandson; two great-grandchildren;
Cremation was handled by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. A private memorial service will be conducted later by the family.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 3, 2019