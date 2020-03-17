Adam Cooper Walker, 36, of Bardstown, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Jane Walker and Stanley and Catherine Taylor; and his great uncle and aunt, Joe and Mary Rice.
He is survived by his children, Braylon and Aubree Walker; parents, Danny and Cheryl Taylor Walker; sister, Erica Mulloy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 18, 2020