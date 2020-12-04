A.E. 'Mac' McDaniel, 81, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Rosine, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Rosine, Ky., to the late Archie and Glady Phelps McDaniel. He retired from Boone Box Co. in Louisville, was an avid woodworker and loved spending time with his family. Mac served in the U.S. Army.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Maggie McDaniel; half-brother, June Bug McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Joe Havens.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his significant other of 27 years, Rita Ford; daughter, Hila (Kevin) Collins of Bellbrook, Ohio; two grandchildren, Matthew (Tori) Collins and Kelsey Collins; great-grandson, Brooks Collins; sister-in-law, Carol Haven of Carterville, Ill.; and many adopted nieces and nephews.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
A private funeral service will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Ky., with the Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine, Ky., with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left for the family of A.E. 'Mac' McDaniel by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com