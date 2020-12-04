1/
A.E. "Mac" McDaniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A.E. 'Mac' McDaniel, 81, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Rosine, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Rosine, Ky., to the late Archie and Glady Phelps McDaniel. He retired from Boone Box Co. in Louisville, was an avid woodworker and loved spending time with his family. Mac served in the U.S. Army.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Maggie McDaniel; half-brother, June Bug McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Joe Havens.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his significant other of 27 years, Rita Ford; daughter, Hila (Kevin) Collins of Bellbrook, Ohio; two grandchildren, Matthew (Tori) Collins and Kelsey Collins; great-grandson, Brooks Collins; sister-in-law, Carol Haven of Carterville, Ill.; and many adopted nieces and nephews.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
A private funeral service will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Ky., with the Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine, Ky., with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left for the family of A.E. 'Mac' McDaniel by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William L Danks Funeral Home Inc
222 N Lafayette St
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
(270) 274-7124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved