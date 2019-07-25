Albert Dalton Smith, 85, of Burnsville, Ky., died on July 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lou Ina Smith; brother, John Smith; and sisters, Vivian Bayer and Janie Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith; children, Charles Smith, Charlotte (John) McFarland and Mark (Tammy) Smith; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 29, 2019