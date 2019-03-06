Alice Jane Mudd, 96, of Mount Washington, formerly of Cox's Creek, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. < br /> She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Myrtle Mudd; brothers, Robert, James, Ivan and Billy Ray Mudd; and sisters, Mary C. Phelps and Bonnie Ashbaugh.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Alice chose cremation. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
