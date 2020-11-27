Alvis Irvin Kessinger, 88, of Louisville, died on Nov. 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble Goeing Kessinger; parents, Herbert Kessinger and Leila 'Luella' Irvin Kessinger; and his baby brother, George Thomas Kessinger.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Roy) House; five children, Alisa Pinotti, Keith Kessinger, Darlene (Kay) Kessinger, Michelle (Mark) Perry and David (Shannon) Kessinger; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two nieces; and three nephews; cherished friend, Doris Templeman; and her three children.

Private visitation and burial was arranged by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store