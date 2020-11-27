1/
Alvis Irvin Kessinger
Alvis Irvin Kessinger, 88, of Louisville, died on Nov. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble Goeing Kessinger; parents, Herbert Kessinger and Leila 'Luella' Irvin Kessinger; and his baby brother, George Thomas Kessinger.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Roy) House; five children, Alisa Pinotti, Keith Kessinger, Darlene (Kay) Kessinger, Michelle (Mark) Perry and David (Shannon) Kessinger; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two nieces; and three nephews; cherished friend, Doris Templeman; and her three children.
Private visitation and burial was arranged by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
