Anita Louise (Ham) Harris, 57, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary (White) Ham; husband, Darrell Harris; and siblings, Jim Ham and Lisa Ham-Vittitow.
She is survived by her children, Clayton, Ethan and Katherine Harris; siblings, Mary Lou Andres, Sue (Bob) Dillman and Loretta Shaw.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with interment in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 23, 2019