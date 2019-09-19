Anthony Doak, 57, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Doak and Joyce Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Doak; sons, Jonathan (Yasmine) Doak, T.J. (Erica) Doak and Joshua; daughter, Jessica Doak; three grandchildren; sisters, Stephanie (Les) Oller and Heather Lake; and brothers, Sonny and Mark Doak.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 23, 2019