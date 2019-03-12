Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arbidella Gentry Dooley. View Sign

Arbidella Gentry Dooley, 80, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Baptist Health.

Arbidella worked for many years at the Southern Bell Telephone Company before working alongside her husband for 20 years in the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department.

She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served in the nursery for over 50 years, and a member of the Mount Washington Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd 'Shot' Dooley; and her parents, Theodore and Evelyn Gentry.

She will be missed by her daughter, Delinda (Kris) Rothman; three sons, Lloyd Allen (Pam), Dwight (Kelly) and Daniel (Jennifer) Dooley; her sister, Roberta Bumgarner; brother, Charles Allen Gentry; along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the or .

