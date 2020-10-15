Arlie J. Kendall, 76, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Edward and Bessie L. Kendall.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathy J. Kendall; sons, Mike (Dannette) Kendall and Jerry (Angie) Kendall; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; step-daughters, Carrie (Chase) Simms and Crystal Hester; two step-grandchildren; siblings, Verna (Owen) Dixon, Freddie (Elaine) Kendall, Donnie Kendall, Kerry (Sandy) Kendall and Carol (David) Bischoff.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Oct. 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Road with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.



