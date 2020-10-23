1/
Arthur Robert Beaulieu
Arthur Robert Beaulieu, 82, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Conlin Beaulieu; parents; and three siblings.
He is survived by his sons, William (Marti) Beaulieu, Robert (Elizabeth) Beaulieu, George (Sue) Beaulieu and Michael (Susan) Beaulieu; seven siblings; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
