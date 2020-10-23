Arthur Robert Beaulieu, 82, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Conlin Beaulieu; parents; and three siblings.

He is survived by his sons, William (Marti) Beaulieu, Robert (Elizabeth) Beaulieu, George (Sue) Beaulieu and Michael (Susan) Beaulieu; seven siblings; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store