Audrey Faith Oerther, 59, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Oerther; and parents, William and Mary Faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Mellesia (Robert) Oerther and Stephanie (Noah) Wilson; three grandsons and another on the way; and sisters, Theresa Roots, Deborah Faith and Vickie Bargeo.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements and the family chose cremation.
Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.