Audrey Faith Oerther, 59, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Oerther; and parents, William and Mary Faith.

She is survived by her daughters, Mellesia (Robert) Oerther and Stephanie (Noah) Wilson; three grandsons and another on the way; and sisters, Theresa Roots, Deborah Faith and Vickie Bargeo.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements and the family chose cremation.



