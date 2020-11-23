1/
Audrey Faith Oerther
Audrey Faith Oerther, 59, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Oerther; and parents, William and Mary Faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Mellesia (Robert) Oerther and Stephanie (Noah) Wilson; three grandsons and another on the way; and sisters, Theresa Roots, Deborah Faith and Vickie Bargeo.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements and the family chose cremation.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
