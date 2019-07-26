Send Flowers Obituary

Austine Armstrong Jasper, 95, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

She was a retired librarian for the Bullitt County Public Library, where she worked for 21 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Jasper; daughter, Emily Rucker; her parents, Samuel O. and Emma Ridgway Armstrong; and 13 siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou (David) Mason; son, Maurice Dean (Donna) Jasper; son-in-law, Harry Rucker; eight grandchildren, Bruce Rucker, John Mason, Dale Mason, Robbie Jasper, Deana Lashley, Nancy Whitaker, Laura Jasper and Dani Jasper; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.

McFarland, Troutman and Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News on July 29, 2019

