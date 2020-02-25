<IMG SRC=https://cache.legacy.net/legacy/images/Cobrands/PioneerNews/Logos/Barbara Ann Nally, 75, of Boston, Ky., died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. and Sarah Martha Couch Nally; brothers, Joseph Robert Nally Sr., Joseph William Nally Jr., Donald Nally and Bernard Nally. She is survived by her brother, Mark Nally; and sister, Denise Hagan. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday. ALT=logo BORDER=0/>