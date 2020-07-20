Barbara Ann (Royalty) Reeves, 78, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with loving family by her side.

She was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osso and Ethel Royalty; brothers, Brady Royalty, Bruce Royalty and William (Bill); and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Royalty.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee Reeves; children, Jeffrey, William (Bill), Traci, Susan(Gregory) and Christopher (Tammy); six grandchildren, Tamiera, Joshua, Nicholas, Jessica, Abigail and Derek ; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Rosemary), and Donald; and sisters, Bonnie, Sharon, Sandra (Sam) and Carrie; and a host of family and friends.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements, where the family honored Barbara's wishes of cremation. A memorial Mass of Remembrance will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may go to St. Jude Children Hospital.



