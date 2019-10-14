Barbara Annatta Garmon

Barbara Annatta Garmon, 84, of Edmonton, Ky., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
> She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nellie Perkins Burton. She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Radford Garmon; a brother, Harvey Burton; and three sisters, Maxine Warren, Diana Luttrell and Juanita Lands.
She is survived by two children, Pamala (Eddie) Shockley of Edmonton and Larry (Bonnie) Garmon of Brooks, Ky.; a sister, Lorie Atwood of Florida; two grandchildren, Heather (Joseph) Harris and Dustin (Beth) Jessie, all of Edmonton; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Harris and Dunham Jessie: and special family friends, Laura VanVactor and Sam Leach.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 16, 2019
