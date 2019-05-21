Barbara June Snodgrass, 57, of Chicopee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

Born in Lexington, Ky., on July 2, 1961, she was the daughter of James William Snodgrass III and Rose Marie C. (Smola) Haley. She grew up in Kentucky, moving to Massachusetts in 1985.

Barbara was a registered nurse for various hospitals in the area. A beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her sister, Dawn Anne Snodgrass; and uncles, George Butler and Leon Bell.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, James William (Martha) Snodgrass III; her mother, Rose Marie (Clifford) Haley; beloved daughter, Jennifer Lampl; two aunts, Frances Butler and Mary Jane Bell; and four cousins, Michele Boucher, Steven Butler, James Rodney Bell and Ann Swanson.

Funeral Mass will be held at Noon on Friday, May 17, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be m ade to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, Mass. 01104 or WHAS Crusade for Children,520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville 40202.

Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of local arrangements.

